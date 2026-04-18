Alessio Romagnoli News: Quality display in Napoli match

Romagnoli recorded eight clearances, one block and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 win over Napoli.

Romagnoli led the defensive effort in an impressive performance by the Lazio rearguard. He has registered at least one clearance in six outings on the trot, accumulating 30, helping secure two clean sheets and posting two tackles (two won) and six interceptions during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third game in a row with one block.