Alessio Romagnoli headshot

Alessio Romagnoli News: Sees red in Inter game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Romagnoli registered eight clearances and was sent off in the 60th minute of Saturday's match versus Inter.

Romagnoli was under pressure and put up good numbers, but his team allowed two goals in the first half, and he received a straight red card for stomping on an opponent's ankle on a late tackle. He'll be unavailable for next Sunday's derby with Roma. Oliver Provstagaard will step in next to Mario Gila.

Alessio Romagnoli
Lazio
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