Alessio Romagnoli News: Strikes again versus Roma

Romagnoli scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one tackle (one won) and five clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Romagnoli opened the scoring with another successful finish on a set piece, a header this time, tallying his fifth goal of the season, with four of them coming in the last two months. He has recorded eight tackles (five won), 27 clearances and five blocks in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.