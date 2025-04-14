Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessio Romagnoli headshot

Alessio Romagnoli News: Strikes again versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Romagnoli scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one tackle (one won) and five clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Romagnoli opened the scoring with another successful finish on a set piece, a header this time, tallying his fifth goal of the season, with four of them coming in the last two months. He has recorded eight tackles (five won), 27 clearances and five blocks in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.

Alessio Romagnoli
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now