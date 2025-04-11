Alessio Romagnoli News: Subpar versus Bodo/Glimt

Romagnoli (illness) won one of three tackles and had two interceptions, two clearances and three blocks in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Bodo/Glimt.

Romagnoli put up decent numbers but struggled to contain the opponents like the rest of the Laizo defense in the upset loss. He has notched 10 tackles (five won), six interceptions, 36 clearances and three blocks in his last five displays, with three goals and no clean sheets. He'll likely start again in the Derby with Roma on Sunday.