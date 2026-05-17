Alessio Romagnoli headshot

Alessio Romagnoli News: Will return against Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Romagnoli completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Roma.

Romagnoli will be back versus Pisa in the next round and likely start over either Mario Gila or Oliver Provstgaard, hinging on the former's fitness. He has recorded at least one clearance in his last nine displays, accumulating 47, contributing to two clean sheets and tallying eight interceptions, five blocks and four shots (two on target) over that span

Alessio Romagnoli
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now