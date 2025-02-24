Alessio Zerbin News: Active display in draw

Zerbin had one off-target shot, created three chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate), made six tackles (four won) and suffered three fouls during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.

Zerbin had another productive outing on both sides of the ball, creating a lot for teammates while also bringing a disruptive mindset to not let the stronger opposition creating that much from the flank he defended. With six chances created, 19 crosses, 15 tackles, four interceptions and 10 fouls drawn over his last four starts, the versatile midfielder looks on verge of having his spot in the lineup locked up.