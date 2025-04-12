Alessio Zerbin News: Creates two chances in Monza match
Zerbin had two crosses (zero accurate), two key passes, five tackles (four won) and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Monza.
Zerbin had an excellent two-way display in the victory, leading his team in chances created and tackles and assembling a well-rounded stat line. He has registered four shots (four on target), eight key passes, 22 crosses (four accurate) and eight tackles (five won) in the last five contests.
