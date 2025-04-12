Fantasy Soccer
Alessio Zerbin headshot

Alessio Zerbin News: Creates two chances in Monza match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Zerbin had two crosses (zero accurate), two key passes, five tackles (four won) and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Monza.

Zerbin had an excellent two-way display in the victory, leading his team in chances created and tackles and assembling a well-rounded stat line. He has registered four shots (four on target), eight key passes, 22 crosses (four accurate) and eight tackles (five won) in the last five contests.

Alessio Zerbin
Venezia
