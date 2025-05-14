Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessio Zerbin headshot

Alessio Zerbin News: Dishes first assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2025 at 6:22pm

Zerbin assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-1 win versus Fiorentina.

Zerbin notched his first assist of the season by setting up Gaetano Pio Oristanio for a header from close range to take a two-goal lead in the 68th minute of play. Zerbin also tied his season high with three chances in the match and logged two accurate crosses for the second time in three outings.

Alessio Zerbin
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now