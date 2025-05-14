Alessio Zerbin News: Dishes first assist

Zerbin assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-1 win versus Fiorentina.

Zerbin notched his first assist of the season by setting up Gaetano Pio Oristanio for a header from close range to take a two-goal lead in the 68th minute of play. Zerbin also tied his season high with three chances in the match and logged two accurate crosses for the second time in three outings.