Alessio Zerbin News: Does his thing against Milan
Zerbin recorded six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created and committed two fouls in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to AC Milan.
Zerbin drew his third start in a row over Tommaso Barbieri and matched his season highs in key passes and crosses. He has made the XI in four of the last five rounds, registering five shots (one on target), five chances created and 17 deliveries (five accurate).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now