Alessio Zerbin News: Dynamic again versus Lecce

Zerbin recorded seven crosses (two accurate), two key passes, two clearances and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

Zerbin continues to be the main engine of the Venezia attack with his activity on the flank, but he's not very clutch in the box, so his goal contributions are lacking. He has produced otherwise, recording seven shots (three on target), seven chances created, 25 crosses (seven accurate) and 13 tackles (seven won) in the last five round.