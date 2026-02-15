Alessio Zerbin News: Dynamic showing in Genoa tilt

Zerbin had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

Zerbin got the nod for the third time in the past six rounds, playing over Tommaso Barbieri on the right wing, and set new season highs in crosses and key passes. His role has been inconsistent since he missed time due to injury in November. He has tallied 13 crosses (four accurate), six shots (two on target) and four chances created in the last four contests.