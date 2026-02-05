Zerbin returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Cremonese's previous two league matches. In a game where Cremonese struggled overall, he still put in a strong individual effort and has now tallied 16 shots this season, a high total for a Serie A midfielder. He has nearly matched his appearance total from last season and already has the same number of goal contributions, both coming from assists. While his consistency in the starting lineup remains uncertain, Zerbin has clearly opened the door for more starts going forward after starting 10 of the club's 18 league matches so far.