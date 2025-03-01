Fantasy Soccer
Alessio Zerbin News: Lively in Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Zerbin won six of 10 tackles and had three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Zerbin was the most energetic man for his side on offense, pacing it in a pair of categories, and came close to scoring with a little dink, but Marco Carnesecchi denied him. He has logged six shots (one on target), seven key passes, 23 crosses (nine accurate) and 25 tackles (14 won) in the last five rounds.

Alessio Zerbin
Venezia
