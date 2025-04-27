Fantasy Soccer
Alessio Zerbin headshot

Alessio Zerbin News: Peppy on the wing versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 8:12am

Zerbin won five of six tackles and had two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus AC Milan.

Zerbin sprinted down the flank at will and also helped contain Theo Hernandez, piling up stats on both ends and setting a new high in deliveries, but rarely linked up with a teammate. He has notched at least five crosses and two key passes in four of the last five fixtures, amassing nine and 27 (four accurate) respectively and recording four shots (one on target) and 13 tackles (10 won).

Alessio Zerbin
Venezia
More Stats & News
