Alessio Zerbin News: Pretty good in Bologna game

Zerbin drew four fouls and recorded two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bologna.

Zerbin was one of the most energetic men for his side, as it has often happened in recent weeks, leading it in key passes and deliveries, although not with great touch. He was brilliantly denied by Lukas Skorupski on a seemingly surefire effort. He has rarely contributed to a goal since joining but has been productive otherwise, posting eight shots (three on target), eight chances created, 22 crosses (seven accurate) and 19 tackles (11 won) in the last five contests.