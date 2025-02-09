Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessio Zerbin headshot

Alessio Zerbin News: Productive against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Zerbin created two scoring chances and one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Zerbin was highly energetic and led his team in deliveries thanks to a robust number of corner kicks. He wasted little time making an impact and asserting himself as one of the top contributors for his new club. He has scored once and added five key passes, 13 crosses (four accurate), 11 tackles and four interceptions in five displays.

Alessio Zerbin
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now