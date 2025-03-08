Alessio Zerbin News: Sends in six crosses versus Como

Zerbin had two key passes, six crosses (two accurate), three tackles (all won) and one shot on target in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Como.

Zerbin was again one of the most dynamic attackers for his team, leading it in crosses, but got denied on a juicy opportunity from close range in the first half. He subbed off a little early but seemed to be dealing with simple fatigue. He has notched seven shots (two on target), eight chances created, 24 crosses (nine accurate) and 25 tackles (13 won) in the last five rounds, with no goal contributions.