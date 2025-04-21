Alessio Zerbin News: Swings in six crosses versus Empoli

Zerbin had six crosses (zero accurate), two chances created, two tackles (one won) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Empoli.

Zerbin continued his fairly dynamic stretch on the offensive end even though goal contributions keep eluding him. He has had two key passes in four consecutive contests, while he has delivered three or more crosses in seven of the last eight. He has added three shots (one on target), five corners and seven tackles (five won) in the last five matches.