Baena will have to be assessed on Wednesday after being forced off around the hour mark in Tuesday's loss against Barcelona after feeling discomfort in his hamstring. The playmaker scored his second goal of the season in La Liga against the Blaugranas and attempted nine shots in his last five games across all competitions, highlighting his rising impact in the frontline of Atletico and the blow it would be to miss him in upcoming fixtures. If Baena had to miss some time, coach Diego Simeone could either play Thiago Almada as number 10 or revert to his natural 4-4-2 to introduce Alexander Sorloth in the frontline.