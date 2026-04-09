Alex Baena Injury: Working apart, doubtful Saturday

Baena (undisclosed) was working separately from his teammates Thursday and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Sevilla, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Baena was spotted training individually Thursday and could be carrying something from Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before making a call on his availability for Saturday's clash against Sevilla, with Thiago Almada and Antoine Griezmann the most likely candidates to absorb a larger role if Baena cannot go against the Nervionenses.