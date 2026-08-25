Alex Baena News: Assists equalizer in home draw

Alex Baena assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Baena came from the bench at halftime and assisted Giuliano Simeone for the equalizer at the end of the game. Having started in seven games at the World Cup, he is building up his minutes and has scored and assisted from the bench in both of his games. He has also created two chances in each of these games.