Alex Baena News: Assists in win over Athletic

Baena assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Athletic.

Baena got involved in the decisive goal by returning a ball to Alexander Sorloth during the 54th minute of the weekend's game. The midfielder excelled in playmaking duties, generating another big chance in addition to the assist. He bounced back from a poor run of form, ending a 10-game drought in terms of goal contributions. He'll hope to remain a steady presence going forward, helping his team through intelligent passing and occasional set-piece service.