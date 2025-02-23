Alex Baena News: Assists on Saturday

Baena assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Baena set up the only goal of the game for Ayoze Perez in the 66th minute with a corner. Baena recorded the most crosses in the game, created three chances and also made three tackles. He has contributed to seven goals in the last 12 games and has the most goal contributions for Villareal this campaign.