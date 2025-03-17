Alex Baena News: Big target Saturday

Baena generated four shots (two on goal), 17 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Baena had his best match of the season where he was not on the scoresheet, recording a season high of 17 crosses against Real Madrid. With 177 crosses, he has the second most in the league as he averages about seven per game. Despite being seven assists away from his career high, the midfielder is having one of his best years yet with Villarreal, as he surpasses his career high for crosses and is only a few away from matches his career high for chances created, corners and tackles.