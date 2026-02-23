Alex Baena News: Grabs assist in win

Baena had one assist, created five chances and had two accurate crosses in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Espanyol.

Baena drove the offense today. His five chances created were his highest in a game this year and give him six in his last two appearances. Baena has started two of the last three games for Atletico but has not played more than 61 minutes since coming back from injury 10 matches ago. He should be back in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus Brugge.