Alex Baena News: Logs goal and assist

Baena scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Las Palmas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Baena got the game's goal-scoring going with his second scored across Villarreal's last four games. Not long later, Baena assisted an Ayoze Perez goal that ultimately proved to be Villarreal's game-winner. The assist killed a drought Baena had suffered in said category, with him having logged zero assists between October and January.