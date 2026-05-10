Alex Baena News: Picks up suspension
Baena is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.
Baena is heading to the sidelines for one of the final three matches this season, set to miss out against Osasuna on Tuesday due to suspension. He did start the last match, but has been more of a rotational player for the club, with Rodrigo Mendoza or Obed Vargas as viable options due to the injuries in the midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now