Alex Baena headshot

Alex Baena News: Productive without goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Baena recorded four shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus Valladolid.

Despite not being involved in any of his side's five goals Saturday, Baena still had a very productive outing. He once again acted as a creative force as he created four chances for the eighth time this season and recorded seven crosses for the 11th time. He also took four shots, however he failed to put one on target. He added three corners and one clearance in his productive 90 minutes of action.

