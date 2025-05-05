Fantasy Soccer
Alex Baena headshot

Alex Baena News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Alex Baena assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Baena made his return after a four game injury absence. He came off the bench in the second half and managed to record his eighth assist of the season as he helped extend the lead late in the contest.

Alex Baena
Villarreal
More Stats & News
