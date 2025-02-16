Alex Baena News: Registers most crosses
Baena had two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.
Baena registered the most crosses, created three chances, completed three dribbles and also made a tackle and an interception. He has started 21 of his 22 appearances, contributed to four goals in the last eight games and has the most goal involvements for his team this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now