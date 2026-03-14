Alex Baena News: Struggles in service

Alex Baena registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.

Baena did put in a ton of crosses but only one was accurate in what ended up being a somewhat forgettable day for Atletico Madrid offensively. The midfielder will need to be better against Spurs on Wednesday's for Atleti to get goals, though the La Liga giants do have the benefit of a three-goal lead on aggregate.