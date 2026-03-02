Alex Baena News: Three crosses and three shots
Alex Baena recorded three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Oviedo.
Baena was unable to contribute to the 1-0 away win over Oviedo, but attempted the most shots on his team in the game. He also attempted three crosses, one from a corner, and completed two. So far this season, he has scored two goals and also provided two assists. He has started each of the last three games after a spell where he only started one from four. This is the midfielder's first time completing 90 minutes since late November.
