Alex Baena News: Three crosses and three shots

Alex Baena recorded three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Oviedo.

Baena was unable to contribute to the 1-0 away win over Oviedo, but attempted the most shots on his team in the game. He also attempted three crosses, one from a corner, and completed two. So far this season, he has scored two goals and also provided two assists. He has started each of the last three games after a spell where he only started one from four. This is the midfielder's first time completing 90 minutes since late November.