Alex Baena News: Trains normally, available Saturday

Baena (undisclosed) returned to normal team training Friday and is available for Saturday's clash against Sevilla, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Baena had been working individually Thursday after raising some concerns following Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona, but his return to full team training puts any doubts to rest heading into the weekend. The attacking midfielder should slot back into his starting role for the Colchoneros against the Nervionenses.