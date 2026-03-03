Alex Balde Injury: Could miss some time

Balde (hamstring) suffered a significant injury during Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Atletico in the Copa del Rey and could miss several weeks to recover, according to Javier Miguel from AS.

Balde replaced Jules Kounde (hamstring) in the first half of Tuesday's win against Atletico in the Copa del Rey but then suffered a significant setback himself and was forced off in the second half. The former Masia left-back will be assessed Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury but early reports suggest the issue is serious and that he is likely facing several weeks on the sidelines. If that proves to be the case, Joao Cancelo and Gerard Martin are expected to play as the full-backs until both return from their setbacks.