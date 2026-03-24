Alex Balde Injury: Could return against Atletico

Balde (hamstring) is in the final phase of his recovery and could return for the La Liga clash against Atletico right after the international break, according to Fernando Polo from Mundo Deportivo.

Balde is in the final phase of his recovery from the hamstring issue that kept him out for the last five matches and could be back for the La Liga showdown against Atletico right after the international break on April. 4. That is great news for Barcelona since he has been a regular starter this season, though Joao Cancelo's strong run of form could cut into his minutes during the closing stretch of the campaign.