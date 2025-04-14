Alex Balde Injury: Doesn't feature in squad list

Balde (leg) doesn't feature in the squad for Tuesday's second leg clash against Dortmund.

Balde was forced off in the 31st minute of Saturday's game due to a leg injury that appears to be serious as he is out of the squad for Tuesday's clash against Dortmund. His timeline for return remains unclear and his next chance to feature will come against Celta Vigo on Saturday. If he misses time, Gerard Martin is expected to replace him at left-back.