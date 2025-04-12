Alex Balde Injury: Exits field early

Balde was forced off in the 31st minute of Saturday's match against Leganes due to an apparent injury.

Balde would leave the field just ahead of halftime Saturday, appearing to have suffered an injury. This is a crucial piece to monitor for the club, as he is a regular starter and the club is still competing in UCL action and for the league total. He will hope this is cautionary and he is available Tuesday to face Dortmund, with Gerard Martin as a possible replacement.