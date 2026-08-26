Alex Balde Injury: Returns to squad Thursday

Balde will return to Barcelona's squad for Thursday's clash against Athletic Club, though his involvement in the match remains uncertain, according to coach Hansi Flick, per Barca Universal."He's part of the squad for tomorrow, so we'll decide tomorrow whether he plays or not."

Balde returns to the squad after being left out of the season opener against Elche due to a technical decision, but it remains unclear whether he will see the field Thursday. Manager Hansi Flick said he will decide later whether the 22-year-old plays while emphasizing the need for full commitment amid continued uncertainty surrounding his situation. Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart remain alternative options at left-back if Balde does not feature.