Alex Balde Injury: Set to miss five weeks

Balde (hamstring) suffered a significant injury during Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Atletico in the Copa del Rey and is set to miss five weeks of competitions, according to Javier Miguel from AS.

Balde replaced Jules Kounde (hamstring) in the first half of Tuesday's win against Atletico in the Copa del Rey but then suffered a significant setback himself and was forced off in the second half. The former Masia left-back was assessed Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury and is now set to miss around five weeks to recover. This is a blow for the Blaugranas since he has been a regular starter in the back line and his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Gerard Martin expected to play in his spot since Joao Cancelo will slide to the right side with Jules Kounde (hamstring) sidelined for one month as well.