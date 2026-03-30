Alex Balde Injury: Training Monday

Balde (hamstring) is training with a ball Monday, according to his club.

Balde is seeing improvements in health this week as his Monday begins on the training pitch, his first time pictured in what looks to be full training since going down injured. This allows the defender to potentially return in one of their two coming games, both of which are against Atletico Madrid, on April 4 and April 8. He has been a clear starter at left-back this campaign when fit, hoping to have him available to end the season.