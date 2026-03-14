Alex Balde Injury: Working on return

Balde (hamstring) was spotted working hard in his rehab and is expected to return to the matchday squad after the international break, the club posted.

Balde continues to grind through his rehab from a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until early April following the international break. The left-back was spotted back on the pitch Friday in running shoes going through strength and conditioning drills as he works to rebuild fitness and ramp back up for the final stretch of the season. In the meantime, Joao Cancelo is set to keep locking down the starting role at left-back.