Alex Balde News: Assist from defense

Balde earned an early assist Thursday to help Barcelona to an early lead, finding Ferran Torres in the 11th minute. This is his second assist in their past three games, now with four in 25 appearances this season. Hid defensive effort was much quieter as Osasuna was put on lockdown by Barca's defense, with only one tackle won on that side of the ball.