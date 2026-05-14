Alex Balde News: Two tackles in loss

Alex Balde registered two tackles (two won) and one clearance in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves.

Balde made a pair of tackles during Wednesday's loss, a bit of a write-off as Barcelona came off a La Liga title win in El Clasico last time out. Balde had a day to forget, but with the title wrapped up it's likely Barcelona will rest and rotate during the final matches of the campaign.