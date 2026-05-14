Alex Balde headshot

Alex Balde News: Two tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Alex Balde registered two tackles (two won) and one clearance in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves.

Balde made a pair of tackles during Wednesday's loss, a bit of a write-off as Barcelona came off a La Liga title win in El Clasico last time out. Balde had a day to forget, but with the title wrapped up it's likely Barcelona will rest and rotate during the final matches of the campaign.

Alex Balde
Barcelona
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