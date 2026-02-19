Alex Berenguer Injury: Out Friday

Berenguer (undisclosed) won't be an option for Friday's game against Elche, manager Ernesto Valverde told media during his press conference Thursday. "The team is doing well, but we've lost Alex for this upcoming game."

Berenguer has missed Athletic's last two games, and he won't be available to return against Elche, either. The winger will aim to return to action against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, Feb. 28, but for that to happen, he'll need to return to training first, which hasn't happened yet.