Alex Berenguer Injury: Sidelined due to muscle issue

Berenguer will miss the 2025/26 season finale against Real Madrid after suffering a right adductor muscle strain, his team reported Friday.

Berenguer's campaign is over due to this injury, and the team will have to look for a replacement between Robert Navarro and Nico Serrano. Despite his active participation in both league and UCL competitions, the last year was one of Berenguer's least impressive periods in terms of direct contributions, as he ended with two goals and four assists in 37 matches played (29 starts). The set-piece specialist will work on his recovery and aim to bounce back after a lengthy rest due to the World Cup.