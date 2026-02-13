Alex Berenguer Injury: Still not training Friday

Berenguer (undisclosed) is still not training Friday and remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Oviedo, according to Athletic Xtra.

Berenguer sat out the last matchup against Levante with a new injury concern, and the situation looks serious after he was not seen training with the squad Friday. He is still a major question mark for Sunday's showdown with Oviedo, which would be a tough hit for the Basques given his consistent role in the starting attack this season. If Berenguer is sidelined for an extended stretch, Gorka Guruzeta and Unai Gomez are in line for a larger share of minutes moving forward.