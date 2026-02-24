Alex Berenguer Injury: Trains fully Thursday

Berenguer (undisclosed) trained fully with the team Thursday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Edu Velasco Jr from El Chiringuito.

Berenguer was still battling through his physical issues but trained fully with the team Thursday. The forward could be in contention for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, although the staff will likely ease him back into action to avoid any setbacks. In the meantime, Robert Navarro and Gorka Guruzeta could continue to get bigger attacking responsibilities up front for the Basques.