Alex Berenguer Injury: Trains partially Tuesday

Berenguer (undisclosed) trained partially with the team Tuesday before going back to individual training on the side, according to Edu Velasco Jr from El Chiringuito.

Berenguer is still battling through his physical issues and couldn't make it through the full team session Tuesday, cutting his workload short after the rondos and heading off for individual work on the side. There's still no clear timetable for his return, as he continues to ramp back up toward full fitness. In the meantime, his absence opens the door for Robert Navarro and Gorka Guruzeta to take on bigger attacking responsibilities up front for the Basques.