Alex Berenguer Injury: Unlikely against Elche

Berenguer is still sidelined with an injury and wasn't seen in team training Wednesday, just two days out from the showdown with Elche. The forward is a major question mark for the matchup and will likely be a true game-time decision if he's able to rejoin the squad in Thursday's session. In the meantime, Robert Navarro and Gorka Guruzeta are in line for expanded roles up top until he's cleared to return.