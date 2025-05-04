Alex Berenguer News: Attempts eight crosses

Berenguer generated one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

For the second time in Athletic's last four games, Berenguer attempted eight crosses. In the four-game span, he attempted 23 crosses, meaning almost 70 percent of them were logged with the aforementioned two appearances. Berenguer also recorded only one accurate cross, meaning his accuracy left a lot to be desired.